Sacramento hopes for 1 more upset to cap US Open Cup run

Sacramento Republic FC is hoping it can pull off one more upset to cap a memorable run through the U.S. Open Cup competition. Sac Republic will face Major League Soccer club Orlando City in the final on Wednesday. Sac Republic is looking to become just the second lower-division club to win the Open Cup title in the last quarter-century, joining Rochester in 1999. The last lower-division club to reach the final was Charleston in 2008. The run to the final has been a bit of good news for the Sacramento soccer community. Barely 18 month ago, Sacramento seemed destined to land an expansion MLS franchise but those hopes were derailed when the lead investor in the bid backed out.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.