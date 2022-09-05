Syracuse LB Thompson, FB Elmore injured, out for season

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (AP) — Syracuse coach Dino Babers says linebacker Stefon Thompson and fullback Chris Elmore will miss the rest of the season. Babers announced the season-ending injuries during his weekly news conference. Both suffered lower-body injuries in the first half of the Orange’s 31-7 season-opening victory over Louisville on Saturday night. Thompson has started every game since his first year in 2020, and last season ranked second on the team with 79 tackles. Elmore is in his sixth season and has played several positions in his career. Tailback Sean Tucker also was hurt in the second quarter, but returned after halftime.

