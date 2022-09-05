TCU starting QB Morris out with sprained knee from opener
FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — TCU quarterback Chandler Morris has a sprained left knee and will miss the next game for the Horned Frogs. Coach Sonny Dykes says Morris will miss Saturday’s home opener against Tarleton and then be week to week after that. Chandler got hurt late in the third quarter of TCU’s season-opening 38-13 win at Colorado on Friday night. A defender landed on Chandler’s leg at the end of a quarterback keeper. The Frogs have a week off after the Tarleton game, then play at SMU on Sept. 24.