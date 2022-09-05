Texas Tech QB Shough sidelined again by left shoulder injury

LUBBOCK, Texas (AP) — Texas Tech quarterback Tyler Shough will miss significant time again after re-injuring his non-throwing shoulder. Shough got hurt after starting the season-opening victory. He missed the final eight games of the 2021 season with a broken left collarbone. Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire said Monday that he expects Shough to be out three to six weeks. The quarterback has an examination scheduled for Wednesday, and surgery is a possibility. Texas Tech’s depth chart for Saturday’s home game against 24th-ranked Houston lists Donovan Smith as the starting quarterback, ahead of Behren Morton.

