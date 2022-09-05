Victorious debut provides validation for Napier at Florida

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Florida coach Billy Napier is bracing for a week of praise. The Gators upset seventh-ranked Utah to open the season and the Napier era. Napier allowed his guys to enjoy it for a few hours before turning their attention toward No. 20 Kentucky. The Gators begin Southeastern Conference play against the Wildcats on Saturday. It’s a chance for rebuilding Florida to move a step closer to returning to national prominence. Napier says the opener provided validation for a program that has endured nine months of change. The next few days could be equally big, with Napier wondering how this group will “handle everybody patting them on the back.”

