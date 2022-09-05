Vikings see fired-up Za’Darius Smith for opener vs. Packers

EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — New Minnesota outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith didn’t want to divulge any depth of the feelings he might be harboring about facing his former Green Bay team this week. Smith’s demeanor did the talking for him. Vikings teammate Harrison Phillips said Smith has been exuding “a different energy” with Sunday’s season opener against the Packers approaching. Smith spent the past three years with the Packers before being released for salary cap savings this spring. He played in only one game last season because of a back injury.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.