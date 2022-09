FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott says he’s fine for the opener against Tom Brady and Tampa Bay despite an ankle issue he says arose from trying a different style of cleats. Prescott has shown up on the injury report with the same ankle that was surgically repaired after the gruesome injury that ended his 2020 season. Prescott promises he’s “good to go” for the first Sunday night game of the season.

