Arsenal wins at Zurich, Man United beaten in Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo returned to the starting lineup but Real Sociedad still upset Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford in their Europa League opener. After failing to secure a transfer to club in the Champions League, the star striker had to settle for playing in Europe’s second-tier competition for the first time since 2002 with Sporting Lisbon. Before their opening group stage game, a minute of silence was held to pay respect to Queen Elizabeth II, who died at the age of 96 on Thursday. Brazilian teenager Marquinhos marked his Arsenal debut by scoring the opening goal and setting up a second in a 2-1 victory over Zurich in the their opening group stage match.

