Bengals will try to extend recent domination of Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers will open the post-Big Ben era with Mitch Trubisky at quarterback in their opener against the AFC champion Bengals in Cincinnati on Sunday. Ben Roethlisberger’s retirement set up a quarterback derby in which coach Mike Tomlin gave the nod to Trubisky instead of Heisman finalist Kenny Pickett, the first-round draft pick who played his college ball at Pitt. The Bengals will try to pick up where they left off last year after an improbable run to their first Super Bowl appearance in 33 years. Quarterback Joe Burrow and receiver Ja’Marr Chase are coming off record-setting seasons.

By The Associated Press

