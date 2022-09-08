Brewers’ Peralta leaves start early due to shoulder fatigue

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Milwaukee Brewers right-hander Freddy Peralta left the second game of a Thursday doubleheader with the San Francisco Giants due to fatigue in his throwing shoulder after walking the first batter he faced in the third inning. Peralta spent over two months on the injured list with a right lat strain. He made his return on Aug. 3. This marks the second straight day the Brewers have removed a starting pitcher from a game due to a medical issue. Left-hander Eric Lauer exited an 8-4 loss at Colorado with tightness in his throwing elbow Wednesday.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.