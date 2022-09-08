Burnes shines as Brewers top Giants 2-1 to open doubleheader

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Corbin Burnes struck out 14 and allowed three hits in eight shutout innings as the Milwaukee Brewers defeated the San Francisco Giants 2-1 in the opening game of a doubleheader. Burnes entered Thursday’s game having allowed 17 earned runs in 21 innings over his last four starts. He broke out of that mini-slump against the Giants while showcasing the form that enabled him to win the NL Cy Young Award last season.

