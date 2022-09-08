CFP committee digs into feasibility of early expansion to 12

DALLAS (AP) — The College Football Playoff management committee gathered for 4 1/2 hours at a hotel in the Dallas-Fort Worth Airport. It was the conference commissioners first meeting since their bosses voted last week to expand the CFP from four to 12 teams. The goal is to sort through a myriad of issues and have a new format in place for the 2024 season. It’s unclear whether there is still time to accomplish that. First and foremost, they need to figure out where and when 11 playoff games can be played. Availability of venues and television time slots could ultimately determine whether early expansion is possible.

