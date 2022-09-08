Giannis limps, Greece rolls into round of 16 at EuroBasket

MILAN (AP) — Greece got another win, and a small scare as well. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 25 points in 19 minutes before leaving midway through the third quarter with an ankle issue in Greece’s 90-69 win over Estonia in the Group C finale for both teams at the EuroBasket tournament. Antetokounmpo was clearly limping after the game, but was able to take part in the postgame on-court celebration and exchanged handshakes with Estonia’s players and coaches. The Czech Republic downed Israel and claimed the last spot in the round of 16.

