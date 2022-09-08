Hoskins’ big error leads to Phillies’ 6-5 loss to Marlins

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Phillies first baseman Rhys Hoskins’ two-base error allowed Miami to tie the game in the ninth and Brian Anderson followed with an RBI single that sent the Marlins past Philadelphia 6-5 and snapped their nine-game losing streak. Philadelphia led 5-4 when Garrett Cooper led off the ninth with a double off David Robertson. Joey Wendle, who homered earlier, slapped a pitch down the line that Hoskins failed to snag, and the ball rolled into right field as pinch-runner Bryan De La Cruz scored. Avisaíl García walked, and Anderson hit a go-ahead single to right.

