Kyle Busch still seeking on-track success, job for 2023

It didn’t seem much could still go wrong this year for Kyle Busch until his engine blew with 22 laps remaining in NASCAR’s opening playoff race. Busch had dominated at Darlington Raceway and led a race-high 155 laps for what should have been a much needed victory. He’s had a crummy season and the 10-race playoff stretch is probably the final days of his career with Joe Gibbs Racing. Instead of a victory that would have automatically advanced him into the second round, Busch finished 30th and remained 11th in the playoff standings. Even worse, he has no idea when he’ll have a job secured for 2023.

