Mahomes vs Murray dominates Week 1 matchup of KC vs Cards

It could be a high-scoring Week 1 matchup when Kansas City travels to face Arizona in Week 1. The Chiefs aim to host the AFC title game for a fifth straight season. The Cardinals are trying to get back to the playoffs after making the postseason last year for the first time since 2015. Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will be facing former mentor Kliff Kingsbury, who is Arizona’s head coach. Kingsbury coached Mahomes for three seasons from 2014-16 when the two were at Texas Tech.

By The Associated Press

