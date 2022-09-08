Skip to Content
No. 10 Southern California visits Stanford in Pac-12 opener

By The Associated Press

No. 10 Southern California and Stanford get an early start in conference play when the Trojans visit the Cardinal in the Pac-12 opener. Both teams had easy non-conference tuneups lat week to open the season but now jump right into conference play in Week 2. First-year USC coach Lincoln Riley looks to snap the Trojans’ three-game losing streak in the Pac-12 and avenge a home loss to Stanford last season. The Cardinal lost their final six Pac-12 games in 2021.

