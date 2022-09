The 13th-ranked Utah Utes aren’t looking back at their 29-26 loss at Florida that dented their College Football Playoff hopes. They’re locked in on Southern Utah for the home opener this weekend at Rice-Eccles Stadium. The Thunderbirds are a team that recently joined the Western Athletic Conference and enter the game as roughly a six-touchdown underdog.

