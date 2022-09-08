No. 22 Ole Miss turns to Altmyer against Central Arkansas

It’s Luke Altmyer’s turn to start for Mississippi at quarterback. And coach Lane Kiffin is about ready to have this matter settled. Altmyer is set to make his first start Saturday night for the 22nd-ranked Rebels against FCS foe Central Arkansas. USC transfer Jaxson Dart went most of the way in the opener. Perhaps the two games will be enough to sort out once and for all who’s the starter. Kiffin says the situation as it stands is “not ideal.” Central Arkansas lost its opener to Top 10 FCS team Missouri State.

