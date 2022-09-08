No. 6 Texas A&M hosts Appalachian State

The Aggies got a 31-0 victory over FCS school Sam Houston last week, but are looking to clean some things up and play more consistently Saturday against what should be much tougher competition in the Mountaineers. Appalachian State will try to bounce back after losing a 63-61 thriller to North Carolina in its opener. They’ll look to build on the momentum gained in a stellar fourth quarter where they scored 40 points to rally from a 41-21 deficit to set up the exciting finish.

