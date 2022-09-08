No. 8 Irish hosting Marshall looking for Freeman’s 1st win

Marcus Freeman is still seeking his first victory at Notre Dame’s coach. He’ll make his home debut when the No. 8 Fighting Irish host Marshall. It’s the first time the two schools have met. Freeman has lost each of his first two games to top-10 teams. Those were last year’s bowl game against Oklahoma State and last week’s loss at Ohio State. The Thundering Herd rank second nationally in yards rushing per game but will be without Rasheen Ali. The nation’s top freshman runner in 2021 left the team in mid-August to deal with an undisclosed issue.

By The Associated Press

