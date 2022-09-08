Oh, brothers!: Giants-Brewers twin-bill has 2 mini-reunions
By STEVE MEGARGEE
AP Sports Writer
MILWAUKEE (AP) — There was more than one opportunity for sibling rivalry in a Milwaukee Brewers-San Francisco Giants doubleheader that featured two sets of brothers. Brewers left-hander Taylor Rogers and Giants right-hander Tyler Rogers are twins who were warming up at the same time late in the opening game. Giants lefty Scott Alexander and Brewers right-hander Jason Alexander are brothers who conducted the lineup exchange before the second game.