Penske’s Will Power in tight title fight with no team orders

MONTEREY, Calif. (AP) — What’s 10 points worth? That’s what Will Power hopes he doesn’t find out while trying to win the closest IndyCar championship fight in nearly 20 years. Power takes a 20-point lead into Sunday’s season finale at Laguna Seca Raceway over Team Penske teammate Josef Newgarden and six-time champion Scott Dixon. But the Australian can’t help but wonder if his lead should be 30 points. Team Penske did him no favors last week at Portland when it did not order teammate Scott McLaughlin to cede the lead and race win to Power, who finished second. If McLaughlin had moved out of the way, Power would have a 30 point lead.

