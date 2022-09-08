Pujols chasing home run history as Cardinals chase playoffs
By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer
INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — Albert Pujols is just five home runs from joining Barry Bonds, Hank Aaron and Babe Ruth in the 700 club. Reaching that mark would be without doubt a fitting way to cap one of the finest careers in baseball history, especially with the St. Louis Cardinals barreling toward another postseason appearance. But ask around big league clubhouses and you’ll find Pujols has inspired an entire generation of young ballplayers.