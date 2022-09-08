QB Ryan makes Colts debut in visit to division-rival Texans

Quarterback Matt Ryan makes his debut with the Indianapolis Colts when they open the season at Houston on Sunday. Ryan spent the first 14 years of his career in Atlanta before joining the Colts this offseason. He’ll try to help Indianapolis end a streak of eight straight losses in openers. The Texans return quarterback Davis Mills after an inconsistent rookie season. He’ll be joined by rookie running back Dameon Pierce, who used a great camp to earn the starting job. No. 3 overall pick Derek Stingley Jr. will start at cornerback in Houston’s revamped secondary.

