Saints’ Kamara mum on case, talks up revamped offense

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — Saints star running back Alvin Kamara isn’t ready to discuss his felony battery case but is open to explaining his positive outlook on New Orleans’ healthier and revamped offense. The Saints open their regular season in Atlanta on Sunday and Kamara has resumed speaking with media this week for the first time since his arrest in Las Vegas in connection with a fight at a casino. Kamara says he’s healthy and feels explosive after struggling with a knee injury a season ago. Kamara also says he expects defenses to be less focused on him now that Michael Thomas is back from injury and joined at receiver by new additions Jarvis Landry and Chris Olave.

