Start of soccer game in France delayed due to crowd fights

NICE, France (AP) — The start of a match between Nice and Cologne in the Europa Conference League was delayed because of fights among supporters in the stands at Allianz Riviera stadium. UEFA said the kickoff was pushed back by 55 minutes to 7.40 p.m. local time because of crowd disturbances. TV footage showed fans fighting before the start of the match at the Nice stadium. French media reported that at least two people were seriously injured. The game began as planned after the nearly hour-long delay. Warnings were issued that any further incidents would result in the match being called off.

