Tom Brady focused on ‘opportunity’ in front of Buccaneers

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Tom Brady says he’s focused on helping the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win, not how much longer he might want to play. The 45-year-old quarterback says he feels as though “we’re all getting one day older at a time” and can’t be sure “whether we’re going to be here next year or not.” Brady added that’s a reality for every player and every coach, so ”we should all take advantage of the opportunity we have in front of us now.” The Bucs open the season Sunday night at Dallas.

