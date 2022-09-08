Washington’s fresh start as Commanders complicated by past
ASHBURN, Va. (AP) — Washington’s NFL franchise will play its first game as the Commanders on Sunday after a rebranding process that lasted more than two years. But the fresh start of the organization rebuilding its reputation comes with complications. An ongoing congressional investigation into workplace misconduct and owner Dan Snyder’s recent testimony could make headlines at any time. The offseason was also full of off-field developments that affect players to varying degrees. Coach Ron Rivera and the front office are dealing with what team president Jason Wright calls ghosts of Christmas past as they attempt to move the Commanders forward.