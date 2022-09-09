Andrus’ 2-run double caps 5-run 9th, White Sox beat A’s 5-3

OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — Elvis Andrus hit a tiebreaking double against his former team with two outs in a five-run ninth inning, and the Chicago White Sox — hitless until the seventh — rallied past the Oakland Athletics 5-3. Eloy Jiménez started the comeback from a 3-0 deficit with a one-out homer against A.J. Puk, who issued a walk and plunked a batter. Andrew Vaughn added an RBI single and Romy González delivered a tying single with two outs. Andrus then hit a two-run double to left field, putting Chicago ahead 5-3. Liam Hendriks, another former A’s star, closed it out with a big fist pump after his 32nd save. Aaron Bummer pitched the eighth for the win.

