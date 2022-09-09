Cronenworth, Padres beat Dodgers 5-4 in 10 innings

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Jake Cronenworth singled home the winning run off Heath Hembree with one out in the 10th inning, and the San Diego Padres beat Los Angeles 5-4 on a wet Friday night to keep the Dodgers’ magic number at six for clinching the NL West. The Padres won for just the third time in 13 games against Los Angeles this year and only the fourth time in their last 23 meetings. San Diego jumped into the second NL wild-card spot ahead of Philadelphia. Juan Soto started out as the automatic runner on second base in the 10th and the Dodgers intentionally walked Manny Machado. One out later, Cronenworth singled to right field to bring in Soto.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.