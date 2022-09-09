Eric Haase homers twice, Tigers beat Royals 10-2

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Eric Haase hit two solo homers, Jeimer Candelario had a three-run shot and the Detroit Tigers beat the Kansas City Royals 10-2 on Friday night. Haase opened the second inning by blasting Daniel Lynch’s second pitch 444 feet to the seats above the left-field fountains for his seventh consecutive hit. One out later, Candelario hammered his team-leading 13th homer of the season 445 feet deep to left for a 4-0 lead. Haase added another shot to left-center in the sixth, his 12th homner of the year and fifth career multi-homer game. He added a two-out RBI double in the eighth. Kansas City-area product Joey Wentz (1-1) won for the first time in the majors.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.