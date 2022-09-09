Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 7:45 PM

Henderson’s big hit helps Orioles rally past Red Sox 3-2

KTVZ

By NOAH TRISTER
AP Baseball Writer

BALTIMORE (AP) — Gunnar Henderson hit a bases-loaded single in the sixth inning to cap a big Baltimore rally, and the Orioles beat the Boston Red Sox 3-2. It was a much-needed victory for the Orioles after they lost three of four to Toronto in their previous series to fall 4 1/2 games behind the Blue Jays for the final American League wild card. Baltimore trailed 2-0 after Xander Bogaerts hit a two-run homer in the third. But the Orioles came back with three runs in the sixth. Henderson’s hit brought in two and gave his team the lead.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content