Hoskins, Realmuto homer to power Phillies past Nationals 5-3
By DAN GELSTON
AP Sports Writer
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Rhys Hoskins and J.T. Realmuto hit solo homers and Noah Syndergaard pitched well enough into the seventh inning to keep the Philadelphia Phillies in playoff position with a 5-3 win over the Washington Nationals on Friday night. Alex Call homered for the Nationals. Phillies slugger Bryce Harper had the night off. His replacement, Dalton Guthrie, had two hits and two RBIs. Patrick Corbin suffered his 18th loss for the Nationals.