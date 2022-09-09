Skip to Content
Michelle Obama supports Tiafoe in US Open semifinals

By BRIAN MAHONEY
AP Sports Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — Michelle Obama waved her arms in the air and yelled, “Let’s go, Foe!” Down on the U.S. Open court below, Frances Tiafoe was pleased to see he had a new fan. The former first lady had a seat in the front row behind the baseline to watch the American play Friday night in the semifinals in Arthur Ashe Stadium, giving him a thumbs-up and a shout-out when she was shown on the video screens. After the match, he got to speak with Obama and they walked out through the tunnel from the court together.

Associated Press

