Nemechek denies Hocevar in Truck Series race at Kansas

By DAVE SKRETTA
AP Sports Writer

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — John Hunter Nemechek chased down Carson Hocevar over the final laps at Kansas Speedway on Friday night, passing him as the white flag flew and Hocevar ran out of fuel. Nemechek got the win in his last-gasp chance at advancing in the NASCAR Truck Series playoffs. Hocevar coasted across in second place but needed the win to advance. Nemechek’s late pass allowed Christian Eckes to sneak into the final playoff spot, while three-time series champion Matt Crafton also was eliminated. Ryan Preece finished third while playoff contenders Zane Smith and Grant Enfinger rounded out the top five.

Associated Press

