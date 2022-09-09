Peña, McCormick homer to lead Astros over Angels 4-3

HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña hit a solo homer and Chas McCormick had a two-run shot in the seventh inning that helped the Houston Astros to a 4-3 win over the Los Angeles Angels. The Astros trailed by one entering the seventh when Trey Mancini led off with a single. McCormick then connected on his homer off Andrew Wantz (2-1) to put Houston ahead 3-2. The Astros added an insurance run in the eighth when McCormick drew a bases-loaded walk off José Marte. Houston starter Lance McCullers Jr. (3-1) gave up four hits and two runs with six strikeouts in a season-high seven innings for his second straight win. Ryan Pressly allowed a solo homer to Taylor Ward with one out in the ninth before striking out the next two batters to get his 26th save.

