Tar Heels’ Chizik works to solve defensive troubles

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina defensive coordinator Gene Chizik is trying to fix the issues that led the Tar Heels to surrender 40 fourth-quarter points at Appalachian State. The Tar Heels are trying to move past what Chizik called an “implosion” as they head to Georgia State on Saturday. Only Hawaii has allowed more points in two games than North Carolina in the Bowl Subdivision ranks. Hawaii and Charlotte are the only FBS teams to allow more yards than the Tar Heels as well. UNC beat Appalachian State 63-61 last weekend on the road.

