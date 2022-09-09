Yanks honor ex-captain Derek Jeter on Hall of Fame induction

NEW YORK (AP) — Derek Jeter returned to Yankee Stadium five years after his number 2 was retired and was honored for his induction to the Hall of Fame two years ago. With his Hall plaque on a stand in front of the pitcher’s mound, Jeter spoke at the end of a 27-minute ceremony before Friday night’s game against Tampa Bay. Jeter led the Yankees to five World Series titles and was a 14-time All-Star in a 20-season career that ended in 2014. He was inducted into the Hall at Cooperstown after being picked on 396 of 397 Hall ballots.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.