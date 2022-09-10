Aussies Peer, Sanders a perfect pair, win US Open mixed

NEW YORK (AP) — John Peers had fallen short 31 times in Grand Slam mixed doubles tournaments before finding the perfect partner right in his own country. Peers and fellow Australian Storm Sanders won the U.S. Open title Saturday by rallying for a 4-6, 6-4, 10-7 victory over the team of Kirsten Flipkens and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. Peers said he and Sanders already had been set with other partners the previous times they had discussed playing together, then decided to revisit the topic earlier this year. They won $163,000 and plan to play together again at the Australian Open in 2023.

