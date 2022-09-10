Berlin nixes German soccer fans’ usual huge World Cup party

BERLIN (AP) — FIFA’s decision to hold the World Cup in Qatar in winter means thousands of German soccer supporters will have to do without their traditional huge “fan mile” viewing party at Berlin’s Brandenburg Gate. Berlin’s local environment authority tells news agency DPA that it is unlikely to approve the special exemptions needed to hold such an event, and the chief executive of the organizing company says it isn’t feasible this year due to the Christmas market season and uncertainties caused by the coronavirus pandemic. FIFA decided in 2015 to move the World Cup to winter due to the searing heat in Qatar.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.