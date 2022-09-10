Bills S Poyer gains extra incentives in reworking contract

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Though it’s not the contract extension Jordan Poyer was seeking, the Buffalo Bills increased the amount of bonus incentives the starting safety can earn this season. Poyer’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, confirmed the agreement being reached, with his client now eligible to make as much as $2 million in bonuses — up from $500,000 — in the final year of his contract. ESPN.com first reported the deal. The agreement comes after the 10th-year player lobbied for a contract extension since changing agents by hiring Rosenhaus in April. The 31-year-old emphasized his point by skipping the Bills’ voluntary spring practices.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.