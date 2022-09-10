Cádiz vs. Barcelona paused due to health issue for fan
CÁDIZ, Spain (AP) — Barcelona’s game at Cádiz was temporarily halted in the final minutes due to a health emergency involving a fan. Local media reported that a man had suffered a heart-related problem at the Spanish league game on Saturday. Cádiz goalkeeper Jeremías Ledesma helped give medical equipment to Red Cross medics while Barcelona defender Ronald Araujo prayed. The person was eventually removed from the stadium on a stretcher with the medical situation unknown. The game resumed after more than a half-hour stoppage. Barcelona went on to win 4-0.