De Vries to make race debut as Albon out with appendicitis

By DANIELLA MATAR
AP Sports Writer

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Nyck De Vries will make his Formula One race debut at the Italian Grand Prix after Williams driver Alex Albon was ruled out with appendicitis. Williams announced the news ahead of the third and final practice session at Monza. Qualifying is also later Saturday. The 27-year-old De Vries is a former Formula 2 and Formula E champion. He had subbed in for Sebastian Vettel at Aston Martin in Friday’s first practice session and finished 19th. Albon was 10th and 11th in the practice sessions.

