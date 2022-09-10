Evenepoel set to win Spanish Vuelta after protecting lead

PUERTO DE NAVACERRADA, Spain _ (AP) — Remco Evenepoel all but clinched his first Grand Tour title after the 22-year-old Belgian protected his lead in the Spanish Vuelta on the three-week race’s final competitive stage. Well-supported by his Quick-Step Alpha Vinyl team, Evenepoel had little trouble ensuring that Enric Mas and the Spaniard’s Movistar team were never able to challenge the two-minute lead he took into the 20th stage in mountains just north of Madrid where the race ends on Sunday. Richard Carapaz won the 181-kilometer trek from Moralzarzal to Puerto de Navacerrada that included three category-one climbs. The final stage is a flat 97-kilometer ride from Las Rozas to a finish in Spain’s capital when custom dictates that no rider challenges the pacesetter.

