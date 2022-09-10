Frances Tiafoe out of US Davis Cup team after run at US Open

NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. Open semifinalist Frances Tiafoe has pulled out of the United States team that will play group stage matches in the Davis Cup next week in Glasgow, Scotland. The U.S. Tennis Association announced Tiafoe’s withdrawal. Tiafoe is a 24-year-old from Maryland who was seeded 22nd at Flushing Meadows. He became the first American man to get to the U.S. Open semifinals since Andy Roddick was the tournament’s runner-up in 2006. Tiafoe’s run with a loss to No. 3 seed Carlos Alcaraz. Alcaraz will meet No. 7 seed Casper Ruud in Sunday’s U.S. Open final.

