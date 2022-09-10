Harrison grabs 3 TDs, No. 3 Buckeyes rout Arkansas St 45-12

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — C.J. Stroud threw three touchdown passes to Marvin Harrison Jr., TreVeyon Henderson ran for another two scores, and No. 3 Ohio State raced past Arkansas State 45-12. Harrison had a career-best seven catches for 184 yards. Coupled with his three-touchdown performance as a first-year player in the Rose Bowl last season, Harrison became only the second Ohio State receiver to have a pair of three-touchdown games in his career. Joey Galloway had multiple touchdown games in 1993 and ’94. Stroud, a Heisman Trophy favorite, finished 16 for 24 for 351 yards and four touchdowns as the Buckeyes (2-0) rolled up 538 yards.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.