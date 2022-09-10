Judge, Yankees start with 7 straight hits, rout Kluber, Rays

NEW YORK (AP) — Leadoff man Aaron Judge singled twice during a six-run first inning off Corey Kluber as the New York Yankees started with seven straight hits for the first time since 1990 and routed the Tampa Bay Rays 10-3. Josh Donaldson homered early and Giancarlo Stanton connected late off a lob pitch as the AL East-leading Yankees moved 4 1/2 games ahead of Tampa Bay. New York also clinched the season head-to-head tiebreaker over the Rays should the teams finish even atop the division. Judge, leading the majors with 55 home runs, hit three singles. He is the first Yankees player to reach base at least three times in seven straight games since Mickey Mantle in June 1957.

