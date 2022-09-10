Leclerc pole at Italian GP, penalties boost Russell to 2nd

MONZA, Italy (AP) — Charles Leclerc will be looking to reignite the Formula One championship race on Ferrari’s home track after clinching pole position for the Italian Grand Prix. Runaway points leader Max Verstappen will again have to try and fight his way to the front after being among the many drivers to be hit with grid penalties. Carlos Sainz Jr. was third fastest in qualifying but he will not start alongside his Ferrari teammate on the front row as he has also been given penalties and will begin at the back of the grid. Nine drivers in total received grid penalties. That means George Russell will start from second despite finishing qualifying in sixth.

