Lewandowski can’t stop scoring for Barça before Bayern trip

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Robert Lewandowski has come off the bench to help Barcelona win 4-0 at Cádiz in the Spanish league as the Poland striker extended his superb scoring run before facing former club Bayern Munich. Play was paused for more than a half-hour for a medical team to attend to a fan who suffered a heart attack in the stands. The person was reanimated by medics and taken to a hospital before the game restarted for the final eight minutes. Lewandowski scored his ninth goal in five games to double Barcelona’s lead after Frenkie de Jong’s 55th-minute opener. Lewandowski also assisted Ansu Fati for the third goal before Ousmane Dembélé rounded off the rout.

